Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 127.7% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 189,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,721,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,023. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

