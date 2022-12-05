Traders Purchase Large Volume of Salesforce Call Options (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 64,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 50,964 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.26.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 387,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,229. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

