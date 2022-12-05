Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Kaufman Brothers reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.03.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.12%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.