Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG opened at C$13.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.