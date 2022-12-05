Tokocrypto (TKO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $147.91 million and $1.24 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

