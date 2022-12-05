Toby Wellman Acquires 8,000,000 Shares of DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) Stock

DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX – Get Rating) insider Toby Wellman acquired 8,000,000 shares of DiscovEx Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($16,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About DiscovEx Resources

DiscovEx Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds interest in the Sylvania Gold and Base Metals project located in Newman in Western Australia; and the Newington Gold project located in Southern Cross in Western Australia. It also holds interest in Edjudina Gold project in the southern Laverton in Western Australia.

