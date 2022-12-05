Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.25

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 142308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The company has a market cap of C$126.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

