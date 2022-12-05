Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.06

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 3439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $21,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

