Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.33.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $122.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

