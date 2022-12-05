Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $117.84 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 482.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

