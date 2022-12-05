The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 628,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,872.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,989 shares of company stock worth $152,653. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 242,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,204. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $720.81 million, a PE ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.