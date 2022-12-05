The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of J. M. Smucker worth $61,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.
Insider Activity
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:SJM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.87. 2,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.