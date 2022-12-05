The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 20,240,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE GEO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $11.73. 24,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.