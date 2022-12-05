The Debt Box Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00064444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.83 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.73 or 0.05942420 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00499085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.39 or 0.30093695 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

