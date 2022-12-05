The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. 13,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

