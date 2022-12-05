The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,561. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.86.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

