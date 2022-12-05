Thales S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Get Thales alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THLLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Thales from €151.00 ($155.67) to €157.00 ($161.86) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Thales from €135.00 ($139.18) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.