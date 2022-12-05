TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $217.84 million and $10.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00081305 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060204 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010075 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025623 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000269 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,168,982 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,547,114 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
