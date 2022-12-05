Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.72

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

