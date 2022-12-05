Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $270.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

