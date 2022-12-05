TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Sells 205,000 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.33), for a total value of £4,512,050 ($5,397,834.67).
TBC Bank Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,220 ($26.56). 81,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,863. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 832 ($9.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,270 ($27.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.88.
About TBC Bank Group
