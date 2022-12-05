TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Sells 205,000 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.33), for a total value of £4,512,050 ($5,397,834.67).

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON TBCG traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,220 ($26.56). 81,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,863. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 832 ($9.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,270 ($27.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.88.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.