Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $46,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,186. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $204.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

