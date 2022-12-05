Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 18,435 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Republic Services worth $52,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.23. 10,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

