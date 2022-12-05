Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 14,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 616,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

