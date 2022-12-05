Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Increased to €110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €107.00 ($110.31) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

SYIEY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,201. Symrise has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

