sUSD Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and $12.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,117,850 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

