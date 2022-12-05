Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Up 5.4%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
SGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
