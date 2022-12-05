Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Up 5.4%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Super Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $3,213,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

