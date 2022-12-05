Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Up 5.4%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $3,213,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.