StockNews.com Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center Trading Up 0.5 %
RCII opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.98.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
