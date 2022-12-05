StockNews.com Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

RCII opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.98.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

