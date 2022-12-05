StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

GMED opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,581,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

