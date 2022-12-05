StockNews.com Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $345.32 million, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.53. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.