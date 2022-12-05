StockNews.com Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

