StockNews.com Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Sell

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

