StockNews.com Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Sell

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
