Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 20,752 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 740 put options.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after acquiring an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 36,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,104. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

