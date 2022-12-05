Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 255,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,055,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

