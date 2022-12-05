Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 11,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,526,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 160.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
