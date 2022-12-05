Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 11,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,526,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 160.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

