Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Stanley Electric Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
