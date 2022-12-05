Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 46,419 shares.The stock last traded at $105.18 and had previously closed at $106.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,529 shares of company stock valued at $262,870. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Standex International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 40.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

