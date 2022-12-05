SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.47) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.77).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.58). 371,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,865. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

