SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,835 ($21.95) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.91) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.07).

SSE stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,727.50 ($20.67). 380,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,244. The firm has a market cap of £18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,583.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,689.70. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.15).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

