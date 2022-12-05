Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $51,223.51 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.
Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.08. 555,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
