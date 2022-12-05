Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $51,223.51 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.08. 555,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

