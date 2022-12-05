SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $344.74 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

