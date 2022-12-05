SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

