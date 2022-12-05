Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

