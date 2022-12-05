Sourceless (STR) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $168.02 million and $0.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,085.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00240015 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800118 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

