Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.22. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 11,602 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
