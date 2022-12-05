Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.22. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 11,602 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 938.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 922,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 833,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

