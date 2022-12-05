SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th.
SmileDirectClub Price Performance
NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
