SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

