Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is Washington Harbour Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 5.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

