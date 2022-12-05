SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Down 5.3%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 10,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 968,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.