Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $337.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Several research firms have commented on SKIL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 244.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 407.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 565,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

