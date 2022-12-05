SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0465 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $52.84 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048309 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240346 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04241377 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $726,419.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.